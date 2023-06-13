In a packed boardroom Tuesday, Killeen ISD trustees heard from 16 individuals who spoke on behalf of suspended Harker Heights High School basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt, who has filed a Level III Employee Grievance with the district.
Board members were scheduled to discuss the grievance in closed session near the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
Speakers made passionate pleas for board members to review the details of an investigation that was used by the University Interscholastic League to hand down a 1-year suspension of Coach Bobbitt, which included three years of probation for both the coach and the entire basketball team. UIL announced the suspension Nov. 14, 2022.
Following the UIL’s decision, the school district issued self-imposed sanctions of no organized basketball team activities from Oct. 26 through Nov. 23 and suspended Bobbitt for the same time frame. It also issued Bobbitt a district-level reprimand and imposed retraining for the coaching staff, according to the hearing.
At issue Tuesday were the details surrounding the allegations made and whether adequate and consistent “proof” of Bobbitt’s infractions were included.
It appeared that most speakers were aware of the reasons for a suspension, but many felt there were extenuating circumstances and other factors board members should have considered.
“It’s a travesty,” Pete Delany of Harker Heights said. “This was about practice. Practice? This man stands up and speaks his mind. He keeps kids off the street.”
Part of the evidence that was presented against Bobbitt was that there were videos of the team recorded in the gym during practices that were held in direct violation of the UIL rules for doing so. According to some who spoke, they believed that it was a question about how many videos were presented and if they were, in fact, of athletes practicing or some other type of athletic training.
Bobbitt’s wife, Carrie Ann Bobbitt, asked trustees to address the “elephant in the room.”
“The accusation of 32 hours turned that team upside down,” Carrie Ann Bobbitt said. She was referring to alleged video evidence that the team had practiced for 32 hours prior to the scheduled start of the season, which is against UIL rules.
“There was a strength coach that was never interviewed,” she said. “And, he could have cleared up that the team was actually strength training and not on the court.”
This wrong has to be made right, Mrs. Bobbitt said.
Aaron Tinsley, a former player, said Coach Bobbitt “started it all for me.” Tinsley went on to describe a him as a father figure who helped him learn life lessons.
Howard Smith talked about Bobbitt as a friend, a mentor and a person of integrity.
“We want proof, Smith said. “We want the accusations that have come against him to be proved. We are asking for transparency.”
Lisa Singleton of Killeen has known Bobbitt since he was a teenager.
“I’ve never know him to do anything dishonest,” Singleton said. “He works with special needs kids. When he coached, he put his heart into these kids.”
Singleton asked board members to take a second look at the evidence against Bobbitt.
“We need to get it right, not just for young Black men, but for all young men.”
Perhaps the most poignant plea came from a former student athlete, Donald Lee of Austin.
“Coach always said to me, ‘what are you going to do when the ball stops bouncing?’” Lee said. He believes Bobbitt has made a dramatic difference in many lives.
The Herald will have the details of any action taken following Tuesday’s executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.