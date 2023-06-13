School board.jpg

Killeen ISD board members heard from 16 individuals during public forum Tuesday who spoke on behalf of Harker Heights High School basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

In a packed boardroom Tuesday, Killeen ISD trustees heard from 16 individuals who spoke on behalf of suspended Harker Heights High School basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt, who has filed a Level III Employee Grievance with the district.

Board members were scheduled to discuss the grievance in closed session near the end of Tuesday’s meeting.

