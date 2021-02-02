Some parents have decided to keep their children home during STAAR testing this spring, citing health and safety concerns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On Jan. 20, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) issued guidance requiring all school districts to hold in-person STAAR testing this spring and summer. Read more here https://bit.ly/3auIa2m. The TEA guidance includes extended testing windows for STAAR grades three through eight and end-of-course assessments. School districts will be allowed, according to the TEA guidance, to set up additional alternative testing sites including “performing arts centers, recreational centers, hotels” to accommodate public health guidelines.
Stephanie Farber, mother to one Copperas Cove ISD student, said alternative testing sites will not offer enough protection for her to send her child back to school to take the STAAR.
“We have the right to stay home and stay safe,” Farber said Tuesday. “Forcing my kid to go to school puts me at risk as well as every other child. There’s no reason for it. COVID is already crazy enough.”
In-person learning has been off the table for Farber since the start of the pandemic, she said.
“With me, part of the reason she’s not in school is just the building — airflow travels from room to room and kids are kids,” she said. “Even swapping it to somewhere else, there is still going to be an extremely high risk factor. For me, I can’t risk her coming home with something that could get me sick, because I’m on immunosuppressant meds and a lot of them.”
Jenn Massa, mother of three Killeen ISD students, said she also plans to continue to keep her children home during STAAR testing for their health and safety.
“The district has seen a rise in cases. The current measures are not working to stop COVID-19 on campuses,” Massa said. “Adding all the virtual kids back into school is a recipe for disaster. Parents always have the option to opt out and now is the best time to stand your ground to protect your family and say no to the STAAR test.”
More than 1,300 Killeen ISD students and staff have contracted COVID-19 since last March. One Killeen ISD educator died from complications from COVID-19.
Jenniffer Wittig, mother of one Nolan Middle School student, said the added stress of the STAAR test is not necessary in the midst of a global pandemic.
“I’ve watched kiddos literally vomit in the hallway simply from the stress of this test on test days years prior,” Wittig said Tuesday. “Their worlds have already been shaken over the last year, why place that amount of added pressure into an already difficult situation? Many teachers have shared concern over how little this test actually helps in knowing where the students stand. But it falls on the TEA’s deaf ears again and again. My daughter is at home virtual learning and we barely get the teaching and guidance she needs to begin with, I would literally be sending her into an anxiety attack with less knowledge, at no fault of her own, and less health, safety for what?”
Local school districts are in the process of figuring out how and where students will take the STAAR test this spring.
At this time, Killeen ISD and Copperas Cove ISD will not be making use of alternative testing sites, district spokeswomen said Tuesday.
“All students will be required to follow the district’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols while taking the STAAR test,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Tuesday. “Social distancing will be encouraged to the greatest extent possible and face coverings will be required. TEA has extended the testing windows up to an additional month for each of the spring administrations. Campuses can use this window of time, if need be, to test fewer students at one time over a longer period of time.”
Students who are unable to take one of the administered STAAR tests during the extended time frame due to participation in a COVID-19 quarantine will be marked “A” for absent, she said.
There is no option to opt out of STAAR testing, Maya said.
“All students in grades 3-8 are required to take STAAR test this year,” she said. “Students in grades 9-12 who are taking an end-of-course tested subject (Algebra 1, biology, English 1, English 2, or U.S. History) or who still need to pass one of the EOC tested subjects, are also required to take STAAR EOC assessments this year. There is no ‘opt out’ option for a STAAR assessment.”
Copperas Cove ISD plans to use the extended STAAR testing windows to allow for safer socially distant on-site testing, said Amanda Crawley, CCISD deputy superintendent of instructional services.
“We will be using extended testing windows provided by TEA, which will allow us to have smaller testing groups spread out over a longer period of time,” Crawley said.
Crawley reiterated that CCISD students are unable to opt out from the STAAR test.
“There is not an opt out provision for parents since STAAR is a required assessment for all eligible students,” she said.
Rick Beaule, Killeen Educators Association president, said STAAR testing during a pandemic puts educators and students at risk.
“When considering that Killeen ISD cases have risen from 45 to 1,350 since September — an increase of more than 30 times — the danger of full in-person attendance for a test is all too real,” Beaule said. “Any idea that there is an academic benefit to cramming students into a building during COVID is simply not based in reality, especially when TEA employees are and have been working from the comfort and safety of their own homes. We would be far better served during the pandemic by investing in our precious learning time in actual teaching and learning and supporting our educators instead of high-stakes test prep and test taking in environments that can and will spread COVID-19.”
