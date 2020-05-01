The Incredible Kids event that has been held in April for the last 20 years will not be held this year, and the event will not be continuing in the future, according to Gayle Ash, a member of the celebration committee for Incredible Kids.
“The organizations that sponsor this event are each facing new projects that require significant time and resources, and decided that 20 years was a good time to close,” Ash said in an email to the Herald.
Last year, 10 Central Texas students were honored at the 20th annual celebration at the Bell County Expo Center.
The Central Texas Youth Coalition had sponsored the program, which focuses on the positive impact youth exhibit in their everyday lives.
The youth were selected from nominations received from local schools, organizations and individuals in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Temple and other local towns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.