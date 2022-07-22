COPPERAS COVE — Substitute teachers in Cove will continue to get an extra $30 per day in pay thanks to action by the Copperas Cove school board this week.
The increase was first approved last year as a temporary measure; as of Tuesday, the increase is permanent, according to a unanimous decision by the school board.
On a similar note, the student food allowance for trips was increased to $9 from $8.
“It’s been a while since we’ve increased the student travel allowance,” Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns said.
Burns justified the increase by pointing to the rising inflation of the U.S. dollar, which rose to 9.1% in June.
“We’re going to keep an eye on it, but we may have to come back to this,” he said.
Additionally, the board approved a reduction in requirements for instructional interns enrolled in the R.I.S.E. program, which was formally known as “Grow Your Own.” The program creates a fast-track for allows high school students to begin employment for the school district after the completion of 60 college credit hours. Previously, instructional interns were also required to complete 300 supervised practice hours and be 18 years of age; as of Tuesday, the hour requirement is no longer in effect.
Student programs
The board also approved another set of dual-credit program agreements with Central Texas College and agreed to a land-donation program which Burns explained would shore up land near school property.
“The land is a pretty prime piece of real estate,” he said. “It’s a very generous donation.”
