Burns, Gray CCISD Board meeting

Dr. Joe Burns (right) poses with Copperas Cove High School teacher Gwendolyn Gray during Tuesday's Copperas Cove Independent School District Meeting. Gray 's t-shirt design, which is being held by the two education professionals, was selected as the first place winner for the district's annual contest and will be worn by staff at Convocation. Photo courtesy of Wendy Sledd.

 Courtesy Photo

COPPERAS COVE — Substitute teachers in Cove will continue to get an extra $30 per day in pay thanks to action by the Copperas Cove school board this week.

The increase was first approved last year as a temporary measure; as of Tuesday, the increase is permanent, according to a unanimous decision by the school board.

