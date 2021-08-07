The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce of Killeen, in conjunction with the Sons of Boriken motorcycle club, hosted an Educator’s Back 2 School grab and go event at Kids University, 4205 Old Florence Road, in Killeen on Saturday.
“The idea behind the event is to give back to educators since they do so much for our students,” Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce Vice President administrator Miya Williams said.
During the event, which Williams said was a major success, at least 40 educators dropped by the event and picked up school supplies.
“This is the second year we’ve hosted this event, the first time at Kids University,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.