Nine Killeen Gateway students, five middle school and four high school students, were involved in an altercation at a bus stop at the intersection of Littlerock Drive and Ledgestone Drive Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Killeen Independent School District.
The altercation began with arguing before a fight broke out, according to KISD. No students were injured.
The middle school students were held for disruption of transportation and mutual affray, and have been released to their parents. The high school students were charged with disruption as well, according to the statement.
Gateway High School and Gateway Middle School are KISD alternative schools.
“Killeen ISD does not condone this type of behavior, therefore all students involved have had their bus-riding privileges suspended and will be disciplined in accordance to the student code-of-conduct. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” the statement said.
