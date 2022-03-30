As the nationwide teacher shortage drags on, the Killeen Independent School District is thinking of new, “unorthodox” ways to recruit and retain educators.
During a budget discussion at the Killeen ISD school board meeting Tuesday night, longtime board member Corbett Lawler encouraged district administration to look into teacher pay as a way to retain talent.
KISD Superintendent John Craft responded to Lawler’s concerns with what he described as an “unorthodox” proposed pay plan.
“You’re going to see a proposed pay plan that’s likely going to position classroom teachers ahead of some of the support positions — which is a little bit unorthodox,” Craft said.
The superintendent said, pending the district’s Texas Association of School Boards salary review, teachers could see upwards of a 6% raise to keep up with the rising cost of inflation.
“We’re going to be presenting a pretty attractive compensation plan,” he said.
In addition to a pay raise, Craft said the district is examining ways to curtail redundant clerical tasks, with the help of auxiliary staff, to allow teachers more time to focus on students in the classroom.
The superintendent said the goal is to make “the profession more attractive.”
“It’s time,” he said.
Board Secretary Brett Williams asked Craft to review tenure pay for the district’s veteran educators, to which Craft confirmed the district is also discussing “increases to longevity pay.”
KISD currently offers new teachers a starting salary of $52,000.
To view KISD job openings visit https://www.killeenisd.org/human_resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.