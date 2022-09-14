Roy Johnson, of Killeen, addressed the Killeen ISD school board Tuesday evening. Johnson said he's being pushed out of the bus driving position he's held for the past 13 years as he fights stage IV cancer.
Roy Johnson, of Killeen, addressed the Killeen ISD school board Tuesday evening. Johnson said he's being pushed out of the bus driving position he's held for the past 13 years as he fights stage IV cancer.
Screenshot
FILE - Killeen Independent School District buses were seen Thursday, July 21, 2016, near the KISD Administration Building on W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
A Killeen ISD bus driver battling stage IV cancer received welcome news about his future with the school district Wednesday.
After speaking before the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees Tuesday evening, KISD bus driver Roy Johnson learned Wednesday he may return to work as a bus monitor for the remainder of the school year.
“I’m happy if I can go back to work,” Johnson told the Herald Wednesday. “It’s just the long process that it’s taken; I had to go so far to get these results.”
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the district is unable to comment on specific personnel matters but provided the following statement:
“Killeen ISD works with all employees to find the best solutions to their individual employment related situations within our policies and procedures,” Maya said Wednesday.
Johnson has worked for the district for the past decade, before that he worked for the city of Killeen for two decades.
“I’m a dedicated employee,” he said. “I’ve been there (KISD) 13 years with no disciplinary actions. I was with the city 21 years before I retired. ... You can’t say I don’t love my community; I’ve served it in many ways.”
In August, just before the first day of school, Johnson said KISD’s transportation director told him he had three options: quit, be terminated, or transfer elsewhere in the district.
In March, Johnson was incorrectly diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer, then, ultimately, stage IV metastatic gastric cancer. In April, his CDL license was revoked by the district’s transportation doctor.
“March through June, it seemed like almost every other week I was in the hospital,” he said.
Since March, Johnson was hospitalized four times, and has gone through 11 rounds of chemotherapy and 10 rounds of radiation.
On Tuesday, Johnson emotionally told the board he was “out of time” as he had already used all of his FMLA leave, paid time off, and was dipping into his remaining sick days he needs to cover upcoming doctor appointments and chemotherapy treatments.
In an interview with the Herald Wednesday, the bus driver expanded on a multitude of curve balls life threw his way in recent months.
“On March 18, I was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer; a week later, it was my birthday ... I found out on my birthday my brother had stage IV lung cancer,” Johnson said. “On May 31, he had his 50th birthday, and then on June 3 we found him deceased in his trailer, eight weeks after being diagnosed. So, just not only with KISD and what they’re doing, but dealing with cancer, and grieving my brother — man, when it hits you, it slams you all at once.”
Johnson said he wants to continue working as long as he’s able to do so safely. According to a signed note from his oncologist, Johnson was medically able to return to work in August.
His wife, Brenda, also a bus driver for KISD, said if he were to lose his job, and therefore lose his health insurance, she wouldn’t be able to afford to insure him through KISD.
“It’s $1,600 a month just to have him put on my insurance,” she said. “I’d have to pay KISD back because I don’t make that much in a month.”
In recent years KISD has struggled to recruit and retain bus drivers.
The Johnsons said the struggle continues as KISD bus drivers are picking up double, at times, triple, routes to ensure all bus routes are covered.
During Johnson’s Herald interview Wednesday morning, he received a surprise call from KISD’s human resources department.
“They said they are going to grandfather my bus driver pay through the end of the year; and I’m still going to work to get my CDL medical card back,” he said, smiling.
Johnson said he was told he will be able to return once he another form filled out by his doctor, specifically clearing him to work as a bus monitor.
The grandfather of 10 jokingly said he needs to keep working to pay for birthday and Christmas presents for his grandchildren.
The veteran KISD bus driver shows no sign of slowing down any time soon — saying he feels 100% better than he did last spring.
“Like I wanted to say last night: Yes, cancer is going to kill me, yes, one day, but damn it, it’s not today,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.