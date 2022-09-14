A Killeen ISD bus driver battling stage IV cancer received welcome news about his future with the school district Wednesday.

After speaking before the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees Tuesday evening, KISD bus driver Roy Johnson learned Wednesday he may return to work as a bus monitor for the remainder of the school year.

Killeen ISD bus driver Roy Johnson said he misses his students and coworkers. Johnson has been unable to drive a bus since his cancer diagnosis in March.
