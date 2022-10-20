A letter issued to Killeen High School parents this week warning of possible monkeypox contamination was not meant to panic residents, the Bell County Public Health District’s director said Thursday.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the letter was sent to certain parents whose children may have possibly been exposed,” Bell County Public Health District Director Amy Yeager said Thursday by phone. “If I was the parent, I’d want to know even if there was a remote outside chance, so I’d know what to watch for in my child. This is standard procedure.”
Yeager said the health district contacted the Killeen Independent School District, which then contacted the individual school campus as soon as a reported case was confirmed. The letters to parents were sent Wednesday.
“Sometimes it’s verbal over the phone, sometimes it’s a letter, just depends on the situation,” she said. “In this case, the school helped identify who needed to receive the letter, we drafted it – and then the school distributed it to the people who needed to receive it.”
Since late July, when the county had its first case of monkeypox, Yeager said the district has identified a total of 16 cases of monkeypox, with four active cases still being monitored by the health district.
The KHS individual with monkeypox has not been at school since Oct. 5, officials said.
Yeager said residents with monkeypox questions or concerns are welcome to call the health district at 254-939-2091 or email disease@bellcountyhealth.org.
“Our office in Belton is fielding all the phone calls to walk people through, and, honestly, sometimes people just need their nerves calmed,” she said.
