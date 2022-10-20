KHS Roos (copy)

Killeen High School students and staff were notified of the campus' first case of monkeypox on Wednesday.

A letter issued to Killeen High School parents this week warning of possible monkeypox contamination was not meant to panic residents, the Bell County Public Health District’s director said Thursday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the letter was sent to certain parents whose children may have possibly been exposed,” Bell County Public Health District Director Amy Yeager said Thursday by phone. “If I was the parent, I’d want to know even if there was a remote outside chance, so I’d know what to watch for in my child. This is standard procedure.”

Amy Yeager took the helm of the Bell County Public Health District as its newest director in February 2022. 

