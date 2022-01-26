The Richard Milburn Academy with a local campus in Killeen invites students, parents, property owners and others who serve in a guardian relationship to students to join a video conference Friday. Officials for the public charter school will present the 2021-2022 Texas Academic Performance Report and look forward to comments from the public, according to a news release from the academy.
The charter school offers career and technical education programs in business, industry and public services. The Killeen campus is located at 802 N. Eighth St.
In a statement from the superintendent’s office, it points out that the performance report pulls together a wide range of information on student performance in each school and each district in Texas every year. Statistics are shown as disaggregated by student groups, including ethnicity and socioeconomic status. The reports also provide extensive information on school and district staff, programs and student demographics.
Those interested may join the teleconference by using Zoom Videoconference Platform by dialing 590-307-8295 and using the passcode 014801. One tap mobile is available at 346-248-7799. For additional information, visit the academy’s website at rmaschools.org.
