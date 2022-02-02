With Winter Storm Landon headed towards Central Texas, Texas A&M University-Central Texas made the decision to close the campus both Thursday and Friday.
The winter storm is expected to bring icy conditions and sub-freezing temperatures to the area for at least the next 48 hours.
Texas A&M-Central Texas spokeswoman Karen Close said Wednesday the university would decide in coming days whether the campus would reopen Saturday.
"There’s no way to know right now what it’s going to look like," Close said by phone Wednesday.
Central Texas College in Killeen has not yet announced its winter weather plans.
