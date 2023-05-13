Texas A&M University-Central Texas celebrated the commissioning of 26 new U.S. Army second lieutenants in a commissioning ceremony at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The cadets took the oath of office and were affixed with their new rank at the Friday ceremony. The were also given their first salute, an Army tradition at commissioning ceremonies.
Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, the deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Cavazos, was the keynote speaker of the event.
Maj. Kyle Surridge, assistant professor of military science, noted that A&M-Central Texas cadets have excelled among other ROTC programs nationally, routinely earning rankings among distinguished military graduates in the top 10%.
Program statistics indicate that past years’ cadets earned distinguished military graduate status, ranking in both the top 10% and top 20% of ROTC cadets nationwide. The A&M-Central Texas ROTC program has produced a total of 286 newly commissioned second lieutenants since its inception.
Following their commissioning, the cadets went on to receive their degrees Saturday during the A&M-Central Texas graduation ceremony in Belton.
Cadets who received their commission are:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.