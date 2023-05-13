ROTC

From left, Ronald Colin, Edwarth Espinoza and Brianna Gowans take the oath of office during a commissioning ceremony in Killeen. They were among 26 new U.S. Army second lieutenants from Texas A&M University-Central Texas this year.

 Courtesy Photo

Texas A&M University-Central Texas celebrated the commissioning of 26 new U.S. Army second lieutenants in a commissioning ceremony at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.

The cadets took the oath of office and were affixed with their new rank at the Friday ceremony. The were also given their first salute, an Army tradition at commissioning ceremonies.

