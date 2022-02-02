Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Cloudy with rain. Rain will freeze on some surfaces overnight. Potential for significant icing. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain. Rain will freeze on some surfaces overnight. Potential for significant icing. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%.