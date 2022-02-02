UPDATE 3:05 p.m.: The Killeen Independent School District announced school will be canceled Thursday due to the upcoming winter weather.
"Due to extremely cold temperatures, freezing precipitation, and hazardous road conditions, Killeen ISD has made the decision to cancel all classes and close district buildings on Thursday, February 3, 2022," KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Wednesday. "We will be closely monitoring the weather and future forecast in the event we must extend the closure beyond Thursday. The safety of our students and staff will continue to be placed at the forefront of our decision-making."
UPDATE 2:55 p.m.: Copperas Cove Independent School District will be closed Thursday, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Whether the CCISD schools will reopen Friday is still up in the air, according to a news release from CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd.
"We will continue to monitor the weather to make a decision for school on Friday and will notify you no later than 3 p.m. if it is determined there will be a delay or cancellation," Sledd said in a letter to parents, guardians and staff Wednesday.
With Winter Storm Landon headed towards Central Texas, multiple area colleges made the decision to cancel school both Thursday and Friday.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Central Texas College, both based in Killeen, announced Wednesday they will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the weather.
The winter storm is expected to bring icy conditions and sub-freezing temperatures to the area for at least the next 48 hours.
Texas A&M-Central Texas spokeswoman Karen Close said Wednesday the university would decide in coming days whether the campus would reopen Saturday.
"There’s no way to know right now what it’s going to look like," Close said by phone Wednesday.
Central Texas College spokesman Bruce Vasbinder confirmed Wednesday afternoon local CTC campuses would also be closed Thursday and Friday.
"Central Texas College (CTC) announced the Central and Fort Hood campuses are closed Thursday, February 3 and Friday, February 4 due to inclement weather," Vasbinder said in a news release. "No in-person classroom instruction will be held on Thursday and Friday and students are asked to contact their faculty about alternate delivery modes for these two days. All online and SVL classes will be held as scheduled. Employees will remotely assist students by email and live chat."
Vasbinder said service area campus sites should follow the guidance of their local school districts.
