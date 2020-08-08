A credit union with a history of supporting teachers recently announced a fresh wave of grants that includes two Killeen ISD educators.
Reeces Creek Elementary School librarian Dina D’Amore and Maude Moore Wood Elementary School PE teacher Blake Gearhart are among 91 Central Texas recipients of a portion of $126,000 in A-Plus Federal Credit Union grants.
Gearhart received a $1,352 grant to purchase an iPad Pro that will enhance access to lessons, track student progress through online platforms and allow communication with parents and teachers about changing schedules, weather, student performance and behavior.
Lesson plans will be accessible at the touch of a hand, taking the place of the traditional bulky clipboard, Gearhart explained.
“I will be able to create great presentations and stream them from my iPad to my computer and control my computer remotely,” he said. “This will give me the freedom to move around the gym and quickly access everything from my fingertips.”
D’Amore received a $1,465 grant that will purchase additional STEM resources and high-interest books.
“The E Squared @ the Library project will promote literacy and hands-on exploration and empower students to be involved in their learning,” the librarian said.
Winning grant submissions include technology for dyslexic students, library assets, professional development opportunities, robot programming tools and an outdoor learning butterfly habitat.
The foundation connected to Austin-based A-Plus Federal Credit Union has awarded more than $1 million in innovative grants to 1,078 educators since 2005.
“This year has been a challenging one for educators, but they are resilient, and we are excited to see what comes from these grants,” said Georgia Johnson, A+ Education Foundation President, in an official statement.
“It is our honor to give back to schools in this way, and we are so excited to have passed the $1 million mark for the program.”
