A local teachers organization will hold a “Rally for Salary” at the Killeen Independent School District headquarters rain or shine Tuesday.
Due to potentially severe weather expected Tuesday evening, Killeen Educators Association President Rachel Bourrage said her group will hold their rally inside the Killeen ISD administration building located at 200 North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
KEA plans to ask the KISD school board for across-the-board pay raises for all district employees Tuesday.
“Killeen teachers and support staff have been working under stressful conditions during the pandemic and are being hammered by cost-of-living increases,” KEA President Rachel Bourrage said in a news release. “Teacher turnover is high, and hundreds of hourly employees aren’t even making a living wage. They all have earned and deserve larger paychecks.”
Tuesday KEA members will formally propose a 7.5% pay increase for all teachers, counselors, librarians and other professional employees and a $3-an-hour increase for bus drivers, cafeteria workers, secretaries, custodians, aides and other support staff, according to a news release Friday.
Starting pay for new Killeen ISD teachers is currently $52,000 and $17.46 an hour for bus drivers.
The group plans to hold a “Rally for Salary” at 5:30 p.m. inside at the district’s administrative headquarters before the board meeting Tuesday.
During the meeting, according to the agenda, KISD board members are scheduled to review the district’s proposed revised 2022-2023 school calendar, the general fund budget and allocations for the upcoming year, and teacher contract renewals as well as two non renewals and one termination.
Other items to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- State Virtual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE)
- Proposed revision of the academic calendar for the 2022-2023 school year
- General fund budget fiscal year 2023
- Instructional materials allotment and TEKS for 2022-2023
- KISD Career Center paint booth and veterinary lab renovation contractor rank order
- Attorney consultation to discuss teacher and administrator performance
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3xe8x9H.
The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
7.5% increase when the rest of us got higher taxes, 3% COLA, and costs continue to rise for everyone. Covid comes back again and schools are shut down. Will the non-teachers still get paid? We need a break!
