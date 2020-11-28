Oh, they’re cute, but don’t be fooled. They know exactly what to do with a tin plate filled with crème.
At Willow Springs Elementary School, giving to the American Heart Association is a long tradition. Celebration banners showing the school’s generosity go back to 2000.
PE teacher Chris Hess has championed the effort to raise money for the organization that seeks treatment for heart disease the past 29 years. The school, though, has been active in the annual effort 34 years.
On Nov. 18, Hess sat in a chair on the school’s outdoor basketball court and four students who raised the most money in this year’s drive took turns smashing crème pies into his face.
In all, Willow Springs students, staff and families raised $2,028 for the effort through a campaign called Kids Heart Challenge.
The effort is near to Hess’ heart in part because of a departed colleague and in part because of his long career in physical education.
When the school opened in 1986, Sybil Price was the PE teacher. Five years later, Hess joined the staff. Eventually, Price developed an illness and she passed away during a holiday break.
Losing his colleague gave Hess added momentum to continue supporting the American Heart Association. The annual campaign was called Jump Rope for Heart before switching to Kids Heart Challenge three years ago.
“Our kids know of people who have heart disease,” Hess said. “It seems we’re moving more into sedentary lifestyles and that leads to medical issues.
“In PE, I have the opportunity to contribute to reversing the trend,” he said, “and move kids more to healthy diet and exercise.”
This year, four top student fundraisers applied pies to their PE teacher’s face.
In this year’s online fundraiser, second-grader Shiloh Findlay raised $553. Kindergartener Roberto Garcia raised $292. First-grader Aliyah Torres raised $257. First-grader Linette Vasquez raised $222.
