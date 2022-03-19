Words express thoughts and feelings, describe joy and sadness, and have the power to change a person.
Clifton Park Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Sarah Barnham opened “Poetry at the Park” on March 11 in the school cafeteria with a creative work of her own.
She went on to hand off the microphone to fifth-graders who stepped to the podium and read original works of poetry. A few school staff members participated, too.
After each poem, audience members snapped their fingers in appreciation.
Student works ran the gamut from the silly to the profound, to contented gratitude to loss and sadness.
One poem described a kitty cat. Another was about football. One told of a favorite candy, and another referred to Mars.
A pair of teachers wrote about their impressions of being part of the Clifton Park Jaguar family.
Several poems titled “Where I Am From,” described family activities and habits that color daily life — an evening meal, dogs running through the house, streaming entertainment, sports, church, life and love.
La’Tiyannah Graves wrote about her dreams.
“It took me a while to write it,” she said. “I wanted it to be inspirational.”
She said she wrote about dreams she has had and that she improvised, describing a world she would like filled with kindness.
“I liked it,” she said of the chance to read poetry to an audience. “I think it inspired a lot of people. We got to express our feelings.”
Evan Turner found inspiration in a rock collection.
He recently received a collection of amethyst geodes and the colorful, sparkly rocks seemed like a good subject to describe.
“I was thinking about how it could have looked in nature, in a cave where it was before someone took it,” he said.
“I think it’s cool to write poetry. “It’s soothing and it can help you express your feelings and your life.”
Poetry is usually not a popular subject among students, Barnum said, explaining the idea for a poetry slam.
“They go through a lot, and we wanted them to have a way to celebrate their thoughts and feelings and know those feelings are important.”
“I’m very proud,” she said. “I know they were nervous, and they showed a lot of vulnerability. They were proud of their work.”
