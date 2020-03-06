Coronavirus or COVID-19 has raised a lot of concern locally, nationally and worldwide. So, what are some of the local school districts and hospitals doing to prepare for the virus?
AdventHealth in Killeen is in contact with the Bell County Public Health District and the Texas Department of State Health Services. The hospital is following the guidance of those organizations as well as the Center for Disease Control in preparation for a possible case, according to Elysse Gutierrez, an infection preventionist at the hospital.
Rick Kirkpatrick, the deputy superintendent of operations and support for Copperas Cove ISD provided a statement via email on what the school system doing regarding the virus.
“Copperas Cove ISD is continuing to clean and disinfect campus facilities as we do each flu season. The district cleans with a product that is designed to kill germs on contact and that is not harmful to students or staff,” Kirkpatrick said.
While no local cases of the virus have been reported, what would it take for the school district to start cancelling classes?
“While a specific threshold has not been determined for dismissing school, a decision would be made based on health department recommendations and number of confirmed cases. We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to ensure our schools are sanitized.”
Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for Killeen ISD, provided a statement on how the school district is preparing for the virus.
“Killeen ISD is proactively working to curtail the spread of flu and flu-like symptoms on our campuses to maintain the safety of students, staff and the families of KISD. It is our goal to keep our parents informed of our plan and ensure that a safe learning environment is maintained for our students during the peak flu season,” Maya said in an email.
Maya also said the district does not anticipate a district-wide closure “but should a State of Emergency be declared in our area we would discuss the possibility of a closure with CDC, TEA and Fort Hood before taking such measures,” Maya said.
The city of Copperas Cove also released information about the coronavirus.
The city is monitoring information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and provided a link from the CDC about the virus, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019‐ncov/community/index.html, in a news release on Friday.
“All City departments are appraising protocols for continuity of operations. As a medical provider, Copperas Cove EMS responses will follow guidelines from the CDC, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and our emergency services policies,” the news release said.
The city has not been notified of suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in Central Texas, according to the release.
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood said rumors spread on social media this week about the hospital being on lockdown with a coronavirus patient are not true.
Col. Richard Malish, the commander of Darnall, said the hospital is staffed by personnel expert in the treatment and containment of infectious disease.
“While we currently have no cases of confirmed #COVID19 infection in our wards or personnel, we are postured to manage such cases in the future. Even though the types of illness that #CRDAMC treats is typically not made public, managing sickness is what we do. The Fort Hood community should be reassured that our facility stands ready to support it - no matter what the illness or injury. Very few scenarios would result in a hospital lock-down,” Malish said in a Facebook post.
Questions were also sent to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and responses were not received by deadline.
