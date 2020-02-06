Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. of Killeen and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. of Killeen will present the Splash of Red Masquerade on Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen.
The event, which will raise funds for scholarships, will take place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door.
The contact number for Kappa Alpha Psi is 804-301-2648, and Delta Sigma Theta is 254-833-1162.
