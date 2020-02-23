The Killeen ISD board of trustees will receive and possibly take action on a guaranteed maximum price package for the Killeen High School renovation project when it meets on Tuesday.
The guaranteed maximum price for the “first package” of the KHS renovation project is just over $42.4 million, according to the agenda for school board meeting. The total KHS renovation project cost is $99 million, being funded with a school construction and improvement bond voters approved in 2018.
The board will also discuss the general fund budget timeline for fiscal year 2021, and possibly vote on a proposed update to the 2019/2020 student code of conduct.
Also during the meeting, the board will discuss two resolutions. The first is to recognize March 2020 as Youth Art Month in Killeen ISD, and the second is to recognize March 2020 as National Athletic Training Month in Killeen ISD; the board will also discuss class-size waiver requests; and proposed changes to district’s investment policy.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.