The first ever Black teacher at Killeen High School has died.
Ruth Altrac Tomlin, became the first Black teacher at Killeen High School in 1970, according to a statement from the Killeen Independent School District.
“Dr. Tomlin retired in 1994 after serving as a teacher for 14 years and 10 years as a counselor for the district. During her tenure, she was praised by several organizations for her educational achievements, often being referred to as a trailblazer. We send our sincere condolences to the Tomlin family during this difficult time,” the statement said.
Among her achievements, Tomlin was the first African-American to graduate from the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor in Belton.
“I was the first Black person to graduate from the college when I went there,” Tomlin told the Herald in 2017. “When I first applied, I was actually the only Black student at the college.”
Tomlin was born on Sept. 8, 1932, and died on June 16, 2021, and is under the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held 6 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Pershing Park Baptist Church.
