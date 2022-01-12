A Killeen High School student, last seen on a school bus Tuesday, is missing, her mother said Wednesday.
Jada Mayes, 17, according to her mother Kaytee Mayes, was last seen by classmates on a school bus Tuesday evening.
“She got on the bus and we don’t know if she got off of it, we don’t know where she’s at or what happened,” Mayes said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We don’t know who the bus driver was, we don’t know the bus number, we don’t know any of that because it was a different bus that she got on. We don’t know anything.”
Mayes said the Killeen Police Department and the Killeen Independent School District superintendent has been notified and are investigating her daughter’s disappearance.
“We don’t want to bash KISD,” she said. “We do believe that they’re trying their best to find Jada — that they’re just trying to do this on the inside. They’re not really giving us any information but we’re hoping that they are doing what they can within their system.”
Neither KPD nor KISD has said anything publicly about the girl’s disappearance as of noon Wednesday. The Herald sent questions to both agencies.
Jada’s mother said she hasn’t been able to sleep or eat since her daughter went missing.
“I think as any mother would, I haven’t slept, I haven’t ate, I haven’t been able to do anything but just sit and wait on the phone call,” she said.
Mayes asked if anyone has information about her daughter’s whereabouts to contact her at 205-643-4049 or KPD at 254-526-8477.
“She’s our baby,” she said. “We just want her to be home. We don’t understand what’s going on. Like if she’s mad at us, we don’t care, we just want to know that she’s safe. We just want to know what’s going on.”
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
