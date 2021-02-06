Transformed from slumping, baggy-clothed, disinterested teen to confident professional communicator, a motivational presenter brought his inspiring message Tuesday to Killeen High School.
The audience in the school auditorium was mostly freshmen and their teachers, seated socially distanced while the rest of the school’s students and staff tuned in through Zoom conferencing in their classrooms.
Adolph Brown walked the aisles of the auditorium, occasionally rose to the stage and continuously wove a message of lessons learned in his own difficult inner-city childhood and thoughtful redirection from a caring grandfather.
Along the way, he paused, looked hard at his audience and emphasized “real talk” points to urge students to take advantage of a quality education and to exercise OQP – Only Quality People – when choosing friends.
The school’s GEAR-UP staff hosted the speaker.
GEAR-UP is a federal grant program (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) that provides services to help students succeed in high school and continue to post-secondary education.
Brown described an impoverished childhood marked by the violent death of his 11-year-old brother and the absence of his father.
Teachers recognized his intelligence, so he found himself with one foot in gifted education and the other in alternative school, he said.
When he got in trouble, he ended up with his grandfather in a rural setting where he made a habit of listening. “My grandfather told me ‘You will be successful because you listen,’” the speaker said.
In time, heearned a doctoral degree, married, became father to eight children and worked as a university professor and clinical psychologist.
He urged students to make a habit of listening to others because no one knows everything.
He also told audience members to be willing to ask for help and to practice discipline, which he described as loving yourself enough to give up a little now in exchange for a lot later.
Brown also encouraged students to develop their brain and not destroy it through drug use and other poor choices. Success in sports, the arts and personal relationships all require intelligence, he pointed out.
During his talk, he gradually shed the baggy clothes and wig to reveal a professional demeanor and explained that people judge others based on their appearance and their bearing.
Pulling a mirror from a backpack, Brown said he looked at his own image to realize a truth. “I looked in a mirror,” he said, “and saw what I could become…I could present myself better.”
“Dr. Brown’s talk today was extremely powerful,” said KHS GEAR-UP Facilitator Roxanne Amador. “He really poured the message and importance of knowing what you want and not letting anyone, or anything, stop you.
“I hope that our students realize that their now doesn’t define them. Their teachers believe in them and truly want the best for them. Finding a mentor and learning from listening, hearing, and watching them will help them achieve those goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.