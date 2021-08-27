All but seven Killeen Independent School District campuses have reported active COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s online dashboard.
The district's online dashboard went live for the first time this school year on Thursday, and was updated with new COVID-19 data early Friday morning.
Killeen ISD recorded 197 active cases of coronavirus among students and staff on Friday — an increase of 30 cases in the past 24 hours.
Friday’s COVID case count equates to about .4% of the district’s total population — the district has over 40,000 students and 6,800 employees.
Forty-four out of KISD’s 51 school campuses have active COVID-19 cases. To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker here: killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes data KISD has collected since school started Aug. 16.
Between March 2020 to June 1 of this year, KISD recorded more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19. The district’s newly redesigned COVID-19 dashboard no longer includes the running total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
The majority of KISD’s reported COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students, according to the dashboard. At the elementary level, 82 students and 26 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Killeen High School has 25 cases as of Friday, the highest of any school in the district, according to the dashboard.
Pershing Park Elementary has 13 cases, the highest of any elementary school in the district.
Killeen High School, Harker Heights High School, and Pershing Park Elementary account for nearly a third of all KISD’s active COVID-19 cases.
View the dashboard here: https://www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.
