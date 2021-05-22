One is described as an angel and the other is a retired soldier known for going above and beyond to help anyone in need.
Both are 2021 Teachers of the Year in the Killeen Independent School District.
The Elementary Teacher of the Year is James Cook, a fifth-grade teacher at Cedar Valley Elementary School. The Secondary Teacher of the Year winner is Tracy King, a special education teacher at Manor Middle School.
In a livestreamed event on KISD-TV Tuesday, two groups of district representatives surprised the elementary and secondary teacher of the year in back-to-back presentations at the teachers’ homes.
Responding to the award, both teachers expressed humble gratitude, pointing out that this year above any other, all teachers have labored tirelessly to re-learn how to teach in multiple formats and meet the unique needs of students and parents during the uncertainties of COVID-19.
“It feels amazing,” said Cook after celebrating with his wife, Keina Cook, also an award-winning teacher and their children. A group of neighbors associated with Cedar Valley dropped in to congratulate their colleague.
“We do this because we love our kids,” the elementary teacher of the year said. “We knew from the beginning if the kids show up, we’re going to be there for them.”
“I was shocked,” said King, who is a functional skills special education teacher now finishing her 23rd year teaching special education in KISD.
She said she fell in love with her students, who are non-verbal and require constant care. “I like the working relationship I have with my parents. They have to trust me. Their learning is different and when they can do it themselves, it is a great accomplishment.”
Both King and Cook have taken on additional students this year and both have taught face to face and virtually all year long.
“I had to redesign the platform for the functional skills,” King said. “I was also able to take supplies out to the parents to help them work with me. It takes all of us to be successful.”
“It is really an honor, especially during such a trying year. Every teacher has faced it — student skills regressing and teaching dual formats. There are so many deserving teachers. I am extremely blessed and honored.”
Before revealing the winners in the virtual ceremony, district leaders announced finalists in the annual teacher of the year process.
The two teachers of the year each received $5,000. The 10 finalists received $1,000. The remaining campus representatives received $500. Billboards throughout the area feature the celebrated teachers.
Elementary finalists are Jamie Hanson (Iduma), Rubidia Jaco-Melendez (Pershing Park), Brand Luna (Trimmier), Leslie Locklear (Venable Village), Carla Fears (West Ward) and Anna King (Willow Springs).
Secondary finalists include Kandice Mott (Audie Murphy Middle School), Arnold Murphy (Nolan Middle School), Teka Hyatt (Rancier Middle School) and Jonathan Morris (Shoemaker High School)
“She is an angel on earth,” Manor Principal Rhea Bell said of King. “She is so committed to her students and parents. She is patient, kind, gifted and dedicated.”
Cedar Valley Principal Connie Morris praised Cook, a retired soldier who readily shares life lessons far beyond the academic curriculum.
“It’s amazing to see the relationship building he does,” Morris said. “He does so much for his students.”
The principal recalled that during the school closure a year ago, the dedicated fifth-grade teacher conducted a scheduled Zoom session from a doctor’s waiting room.
“He is the epitome of a great teacher,” Morris said. “He teaches lifelong lessons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.