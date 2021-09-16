A teacher with 41 years with the Killeen Independent School District died Wednesday, according to a news release from the district Thursday.
“It is with a heavy heart that we report the loss of a Killeen ISD educator,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Victor “Bunkley” Morris, Jr, a teacher at Harker Heights High School, died Wednesday.
“Mr. Morris was a dedicated educator, role model and friend to many during his 41-year career,” Maya said. “He was known for making life-changing relationships with peers and students. He will be remembered for the impact that he had on so many in Killeen ISD. His passion and dedication to education will forever be a part of this district.”
Morris taught at Ellison High School from August 1979 through May 2000. Morris spent two school years at Shoemaker High School before working for Nolan Middle School from 2002 to 2005. Morris left Nolan Middle School to return to Shoemaker High School from 2005 to 2011.
The veteran educator took a brief retirement in 2011 before returning to Harker Heights High School in 2012 where he remained until his passing Wednesday.
In June, Morris was honored as one of Harker Heights High School’s “Starmaker” teachers at a ‘Star and Scholars’ banquet hosted by the KISD Education Foundation.
“We offer our condolences and prayers to his family during this difficult time,” Maya said. “Support services have been made available for grieving students and staff.”
The district did not say how the educator died.
Funeral arrangements for Morris are pending at this time, according to the district.
