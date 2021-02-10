The Killeen Independent School District announced via Facebook Wednesday that students and staff will have a late start Thursday morning due to the likelihood of winter weather conditions.
"After consulting with weather authorities and with the anticipation of potential freezing rain moving into our area overnight, Killeen ISD will delay the start of all schools by two hours tomorrow, Thursday, February 11, 2021. All extracurricular activities scheduled in the morning will be rescheduled," the statement read.
"At this time, all KISD campuses and district offices will open 2 hours later than normal. School buses will pick up students 2 hours later to correlate with the delayed start of school. All staff will report 2 hours later than their regular report time. Please be aware that further announcements regarding extended closures could be announced tomorrow morning. Updates will be communicated through our automated messaging system, the district website, social media platforms, and local news networks," the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.