William Baker

Killeen ISD announced William Baker is the district’s new assistant superintendent for human resources.

“In this role, he will oversee the employee recruitment and hiring process, as well as talent management, ensuring that the district strategically supports students and their families,” according to a KISD news release on Tuesday.

