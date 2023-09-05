Killeen ISD announced William Baker is the district’s new assistant superintendent for human resources.
“In this role, he will oversee the employee recruitment and hiring process, as well as talent management, ensuring that the district strategically supports students and their families,” according to a KISD news release on Tuesday.
Baker boasts over 30 years of experience in the education field. His journey began as a teacher and coach and culminated in his recent position as the executive director of human resources in Southwest ISD, the same San Antonio school district where KISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey previously worked until 2021. Baker’s salary is $181,546.
While at Southwest ISD, Baker provided oversight not only for human resources but also for various other departments, including benefits, Title IX, employee grievances, investigations, and annual employee training. Additionally, he has developed and implemented numerous district procedures and policies to ensure compliance with federal and state employment laws, according to the release.
Before joining Southwest ISD as the human resources director, Baker served as an educational diagnostician, followed by an educational specialist at Education Service Center Region 20, and later as an intervention coordinator.
Fey commented on Baker’s appointment in the release, stating, “Will Baker brings a professional touch to the Human Resources department. His deep expertise in strategically staffing our most vulnerable populations, including Special Education and bilingual programs, is truly exceptional. What sets him apart is his unique talent for evaluating programming from an HR perspective, enabling us to consider alternative staffing solutions to better address our evolving needs.”
According to the release, Baker holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas, a master’s degree from Texas State University, and Principal Certification from the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Baker succeeds David Manley, who retires Sept. 30..
