Killeen ISD on Monday announced who will lead the district’s newest high school when it opens next year.
Gina Brown, the current principal of Eastern Hills Middle School, will become Chaparral High School’s first principal when the facility opens August 2022.
Prior to joining KISD, Brown was the assistant principal of Weiss High School in Pflugerville ISD.
Nino Etienne will succeed Brown as principal of Eastern Hills Middle School at the start of the calendar year. Etienne is currently the principal for KISD’s Gateway Middle and High Schools.
Sharita Herrera, a current assistant principal at Gateway Middle and High School, will serve as the interim principal of the Gateway complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.