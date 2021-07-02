Prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Killeen Independent School District announced a number of staff changes — including the resignation of one deputy superintendent.
Superintendent John Craft named Nicole Koch Executive Director for Strategic Initiatives and Accountability and John Hocking as the Executive Director of Technology Services, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Koch, a former teacher at Sugar Loaf and Saegert Elementary schools, was most recently the district’s Special Projects Assistant to assistant superintendents, and tasked with developing the Teacher Incentive Allotment Program for the district.
Koch holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, in Belton, a Master of Business Administration from Texas Woman’s University, in Denton, and a Master of Educational Administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Hocking, a former Department of Defense employee with McLane Advanced Technologies, joined the district in 2010 as the Director of Network and Security Operations.
During Hocking’s time with the district, he oversaw KISD’s IT infrastructure and customer support departments along with several district-wide cybersecurity initiatives, according to a district news release.
Hocking holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems Management and Master of Business Administration from Trident University International, in California.
Koch’s new role will have a salary of $115,803 and Hocking will be paid $129,725, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya told the Herald on Wednesday.
Craft announced Alice Baumann, an assistant principal at Joseph A. Fowler Elementary, will be promoted to principal of Haynes Elementary, in a news release Thursday.
Baumann has over 20 years of educational experience, according to the district, having worked as a campus instructional specialist, math interventionist, classroom teacher, principal intern, and assistant principal. Baumann holds a Master’s in Educational Administration from Lamar University in Beaumont.
A news release described Baumann as a “passionate life-long learner whose vivacity about education will energize others.”
“I wholly believe in a collaborative approach when it comes to working with administrators and teachers to enhance student achievement,” Baumann said in a news release.
On Thursday the district also announced the resignation of Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod. Penrod is leaving “to pursue other endeavors,” according to a district news release.
The deputy superintendent has been with KISD since 2019. Prior to KISD, Penrod was the superintendent in Gatesville since May 2015.
“The district will begin assessing the appropriate timeline for posting and filling the position, however the district’s primary focus remains on preparing for the upcoming school year,” Maya said in a news release.
