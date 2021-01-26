The Killeen ISD board of trustees voted Tuesday to extend COVID-19 paid leave protections for staff through June 30.
The motion unanimously passed 5-0 with board members Corbett Lawler and Susan Jones absent and not voting. COVID-19 afflicted employees will be able to receive up to 10 days of paid leave, starting retroactively with Jan. 1.
In the midst of the raging pandemic, the KISD board also voted to begin looking for a cheaper employee medical health insurance plan.
Five board members, with Susan Jones and Corbett Lawler absent and not voting, voted unanimously to hire consultant BKCW LP to scout for savings in the form of a partially self-funded medical and ancillary health insurance plan for the approximate 3,500 employees who rely on the district’s current fully funded health insurance.
“This is being done because we think there is a significant opportunity to pass on savings to our employees,” board secretary Brett Williams said.
Superintendent John Craft added that once the decision to move to self-funded insurance is made, it may be difficult to ever go back to fully funded insurance.
“This would be looking at transitioning to a partially self-funded medical plan,” he said. “In essence, we will start controlling our own destiny and our own cost to some extent. There is some risk in making that transition, but as with any risk, there are also tremendous rewards.”
The approved consultant BKCW LP will bring their findings back to the board to review at a later time.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Jennifer Lee, a COVID-19 afflicted Harker Heights High School teacher, spoke from home on Zoom, with a visible oxygen tube aiding her breathing.
“I’m trying to figure out how to bring my oxygen tank into the classroom,” Lee said.
Lee, who has been with the district for ten years, implored KISD to better protect its students and staff.
“Take care of your employees so that we can take care of our students,” she said between coughs.
More than 1,100 students and staff have contracted COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Citing concerns about her health, board member Minerva Trujillo announced at Tuesday's meeting that she would not be running for re-election to her Place 6 seat.
Other items discussed Tuesday included:
- The 87th state legislative session
- Superintendent John Craft’s contract
- African-American studies course overview
- An order for the May 1 election
- Appointment of an election agent
- An update on the construction of the district’s second regional stadium at the new Chaparral High School
- Annual financial and compliance reports
- The board planning calendar and future agendas
To view the KISD school board agenda and attachments visit https://bit.ly/2YdgxoL.
To watch the meeting online visit www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
