The Killeen Independent School District received a “Certificate of Excellence” for its fiscal year 2021 financial report.
According to a news release from the district Thursday, the Association of School Business Officials International awarded Killeen ISD with the recognition in a letter Monday.
The district’s fiscal report, KISD said in its news release, meets the organization’s financial reporting criteria.
The release stated KISD has earned the recognition for more than 20 years.
“This award represents a significant achievement and reflects your commitment to transparency and high-quality financial reporting,” according to a letter to KISD from ASBO dated Sept. 12, 2022.
“The COE’s mission is to promote and recognize excellence in financial reporting,” ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis said in a press release.
“The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report informs stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community,” according to the release.
