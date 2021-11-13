Cadet cadence calls mingled with the beat of marching bands as high school groups provided the rhythmic soundtrack Thursday for the annual Killeen Veterans Day parade.
Junior ROTC battalions from Killeen, Shoemaker, Ellison and Harker Heights marched in the parade that wound through downtown streets as residents lined the sidewalks to watch.
Marching bands and dance teams from Ellison, Shoemaker and Killeen high schools also marched and performed.
The Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band and other spirit groups met a few hours after the parade to pack up for a trip to Waco and the Knights football bi-district game.
The Veterans Day parade was special for the JROTC units as a rare chance for the four battalions to see one another.
The four groups’ top student leadership cadets posed a half-hour before the parade stepped off for a photo.
The four battalion commanders agreed that Veterans Day marked an especially important time for the JROTC and was more so this year since the city event did not take place the last two years.
“Last year we didn’t get to have a parade,” said Shoemaker senior Anabella Strong, the Grey Wolf Battalion cadet commander. “This year we can represent and honor the veterans well.”
“It’s fun to have all the cadets together,” she said. “We don’t usually get to interact with each other.”
Ellison High School JROTC cadet commander Penelope Esparza agreed it was a unique setting even for her school’s entire battalion to be together.
“The most exciting part to me is being here together as a whole battalion,” she said. “A lot of us haven’t done a parade in two years and many haven’t ever done it.”
“It brings the whole city of Killeen together,” Esparza said, recalling her experiences in past years. “It’s a way for us to show our pride in our veterans.”
Killeen High School Roo Battalion cadet commander Isabel Castro Cortez said the parade was an important way for a city and for student groups to honor military service members past and present.
“It’s exciting and vital,” she said. “It shows our rapport in our battalion and gives us a chance to honor those who served.”
Harker Heights High School JROTC cadet commander Destiny Delgadillo agreed the parade was important and especially exciting after two years’ absence.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “The last time we did this was my sophomore year and now I get to lead as the battalion commander. I like showing off our school pride and calling out the cadences.”
The Knights Battalion honored veterans in an event on their campus last year, but Delgadillo said it was special to be part of the citywide parade.
