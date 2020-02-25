The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees Tuesday approved, with a 6-0 vote, a maximum price of just over $42.4 million for part of the Killeen High School renovation project from the voter-approved 2018 construction bond.
The entire Killeen High School renovation project is estimated to cost $99 million.
This package includes renovations to the library, choir room, administrative offices and special education suite as well as a new two-story classroom wing, kitchen, and dining area. It also includes new baseball field bleachers and site work associated with the new and renovated spaces.
District voters originally approved a total of $426 million in construction bonds in May 2018.
The bond money is being used to build several new schools — including a sixth high school — as well as extensively renovate Killeen High, which opened its doors in 1964.
The Killeen High School project originally was planned to cost $75 million. The district increased the price tag to $99 million because the new high school being constructed on Chaparral Road is projected to cost the district $24 million less than the original estimate. The original cost of the new high school was budgeted at $171 million, and the current estimate is $147 million. The construction bond funds were reallocated to increase the scope of renovation work at Killeen High School.
Adam Rich, the district’s director of facilities, addressed the board during the agenda item.
Construction on the projects included in the first package at KHS will begin over spring break, according to Rich. The projects will be completed by the end of the summer 2020. Most of the project will be completed by the 2021 school year. The new two-story classroom addition is scheduled for completion in November 2021.
A $265 million bond initiative, which will go before district voters in May, includes $35 million for renovations to Ellison High School, which opened in 1978.
In other business, the board approved, with a 6-0 vote, recognizing March 2020 as Youth Art Month and National Athletic Training Month in Killeen ISD.
“Youth Art Month will be celebrated both at the state and national level, throughout the month of March 2020, to encourage support for quality school art programs and to promote art material safety,” according to the district’s meeting agenda.
Trustee Minerva Trujillo was absent from Tuesday’s board meeting. Trujillo was at a prearranged doctors appointment, according to Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman.
