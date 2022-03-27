No matter which school board candidate wins the next Killeen Independent School District election in May, one thing is certain: north Killeen, Nolanville and the residents of both areas will have zero representation.
Under the current electoral system, Killeen ISD school board members are elected to fill seven at-large seats, meaning anyone within KISD’s boundaries — be it from Harker Heights, Nolanville or Killeen — can run for any of the positions.
But some members of the community say the current system favors the status quo and continues to perpetuate a lack of representation for those in north Killeen and Nolanville.
Residence
KISD Board Vice President Susan Jones, who is running against David Jones, of Harker Heights, for her long-held Place 2 seat, has an address listed in western Belton. Board member Shelley Wells, who is not running for reelection in May, lives in east Killeen near Stonetree Golf Club bordering Harker Heights. Longtime board member Corbett Lawler, who also is not seeking reelection, lives in southern Killeen. Board Secretary Brett Williams lives in southeast Killeen near Harker Heights, while longtime board member Marvin Rainwater lives in Harker Heights.
Current KISD Board President JoAnn Purser and board member Cullen Mills do not have their residential addresses listed on their school board webpages online, but rather list their Killeen business addresses instead.
Single-member districts
Rev. Philemon Brown, of nonprofit Community Hands of Central Texas, speaks at KISD board meetings advocating for single-member districts as a way to equally represent KISD students — who are largely Black or Hispanic but are currently represented by a majority-White school board.
“We should have the diversity of our community represented on that board – and that’s what single-member districts would do,” Brown said by phone Thursday.
A single-member district system would divide KISD’s boundaries into seven districts, each with their own elected school board member whom residents could call with matters particular to their district.
The Killeen City Council has a hybrid system with four single-member district seats and three at-large seats. The mayor runs at-large as well.
Brown said he believes a single-member district system or a hybrid system would better benefit the school district’s constituents.
“We really need to have people in the community understand what it is and to get engaged,” he said. “It will provide leadership opportunities for people to represent their community.”
CANDIDATES’ RESPONSES
Two-thirds of KISD’s school board candidates responded to the Herald’s questions regarding representation by deadline Friday. Responses were not received from Place 2 candidates David Jones or incumbent Susan Jones by deadline.
With the May 7 election weeks away, the Herald asked candidates if they feel equal representation on the KISD school board is an issue and whether they would support a change to single-member districts.
The six school board candidates reside in central or south Killeen, Harker Heights or Belton.
Place 1 candidate retired principal Brenda Adams lives in central Killeen; her opponent, orthopedic surgeon Gerald Dreher, resides in Harker Heights.
Incumbent Place 2 board member Susan Jones lives in Belton. Jones’ opponent, Pastor David Jones, lists Harker Heights as his place of residence.
Place 3 candidate Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Finance & Administration Lenna Barr resides in central Killeen, just north of Interstate 14.
Candidate for Place 3 attorney Oliver Mintz also lives in central Killeen and has voiced his support of a single-member district system at past school board meetings.
The following are the candidates’ unedited responses as received Friday.
BRENDA ADAMS — Place 1
Presently, Killeen ISD has a Board of Trustees composed of a seven-member governing body elected by the public; the voters. Board members have no assigned jurisdiction which promotes a more significant, focused and intensive impact on decision making that benefits all students and the entire district. Members at-large are elected to serve and represent the whole population rather than a configured segment of the community.
Conversely, a single-member district determines every elected official or board member to represent only a specific geographically defined area that some believe provides more equal representation and accountability from one individual. Some feel this fosters closer ties between representatives and constituents. Both sides of this debate have advantages and disadvantages.
I prefer representation within an electorate where every voter can vote for candidates to fill any and all positions. In the case of KISD, a voter gets to vote for all 7 positions or places. A single-member district limits a voter to selecting only one representative based on your address. Another downside to a single-member district is as the population changes; redistricting lines must be redrawn on a regular basis to keep a more balanced representation.
If elected as a board member, I prefer to communicate and collaborate as one collective body for the benefit of ALL students. Our district’s number one priority must be centered on improving and enhancing student learning for ALL students. We should be more concerned about data that shows evidence and measurement of student growth and academic achievement than we should be about how mapping experts draw lines of demarcation in the sand that keep us more divided from each other.
I’m in favor of taking this debate to the voters instead of having a school board entrusted with this decision. I’m not aware of equal representation being a resounding issue in our community at this time; but if it is, let’s bring it to a vote.
Let the voices of our citizens be heard. I would support that decision; that would be the final say.
GERALD DREHER — Place 1
KISD is short 300 teachers and we have not yet reached the summer turnover period. Recruitment has been difficult. The school district needs all the resources it can muster to retain and hopefully recruit more teachers. The positions on the school board are currently non-partisan and hopefully attract individuals interested in the advancement of the educational goals of all students. Introduction of single-member voting districts will induce partisan politics to the school board and lead to allegations of gerrymandering. Moreover, population changes within the school district boundaries will necessitate demographic surveys and voting district realignment on a regular basis. This process will engender additional administrative costs and inevitably lead to additional lawsuits which will consume valuable financial resources in a school district desperate for teachers and eager for increased transparency after other recent lawsuits.
KISD is a minority-majority school district in which only 21% of the students are white like myself. I am married to a Panamanian woman, and father of four sons who are native Spanish speakers and have hardly been described as white. Two sons attended Killeen HS when it had an international baccalaureate program. I have attended St Joseph Catholic Church on Rancier Avenue, North Killeen, for the past 25 years. My wife and I are active in numerous church ministries. I am familiar with the need for economic development in North Killeen and am not insensitive to its needs. I do not believe equal representation is an issue for the school board.
The board needs the best representation that the voters choose. I believe success is no accident. I will encourage challenging standards and excellence by all. I will seek to continue at-large voting. Although I live in Harker Heights, I will serve all the residents and students of the district with an open mind and generous heart if I am elected to the Board of Trustees.
Lenna Barr — Place 3
Representation is extremely important, and was the issue that defined the creation of the United States. It is my understanding that KISD is currently undergoing a demographic study to consider single-member districts. If elected, I would vote to enhance representation. I currently live in North Killeen, and have for the majority of my life, but if elected I’d be committed to representing the district in its entirety.
OLIVER MINTZ — place 3
Our school board should directly reflect our community. Currently, our board does not reflect our minority-majority demographic makeup and I’m hopeful that will change as the community continues to grow, community leaders groom and develop the next generation, and more people become involved in the political process.
A transition to single-member districts will not change this situation. Please note when I say SMDs what I really mean is a hybrid of districted trustees as well as at-large; typically 5-2, respectively.
I do support single-member districts, if and only if, they are properly implemented.
I support SMDs based on core principles of good government; that more people involved in the political process is better and that our elected representatives should be accessible, responsive, and accountable to us. In short, SMDs give a greater voice to all communities, including minority communities. They also create better accountability and make it easier to get elected since the cost of running a campaign in a smaller area is less expensive.
KISD could transition to SMDs through one of two ways as is prescribed in Board policy: either a Board vote or by a ballot measure voted on by the citizens. For a ballot measure to succeed it would require that typically low turnout areas, typically northern and western Killeen, become highly involved and demonstrate a greater investment in the process. This would lead to a highly effective board that is better reflective of the community as a whole.
A Board vote, which I do not support, would force the creation of districts where there is very low voter turnout and participation in the political process. This would likely lead to an ineffective Board as those parts of our community could struggle to bring forth candidates.
Advocates for the current system will tell you that they would rather vote for all seven candidates rather than a smaller number. While I do understand this logic it only works if all seven are responsive to your needs and reflect the community. I would submit to you that is currently not the case.
As a practical matter, I do not believe that there is an appetite on the current board to transition to SMDs. What would be far more productive would be to undertake programs such as mentorship, leadership, Scouting, targeted grants and funding, and other programs that bring more communities, schools, and students into the political process, and develop young leaders.
Since the Killeen Daily Herald is pushing single member districts, which I oppose, lets take a look at the KDH. This paper has an "at large" liberal bias that only represents the left wing segments of our community. Perhaps we need enforceable hiring quotas imposed on the KDH so that ALL viewpoints are represented rather than the biased single point of view we see on a daily basis. Right now I cannot trust the KHD for being truthful on any issue. At large districts have worked well so far and gives voters a say in the election of ALL board members whose conduct and agenda impact our children. Those supporting single member districts are attempting to promote a left wing extremist board to further their agenda against our children
