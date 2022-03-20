With school board elections around the corner, the Herald asked six Killeen Independent School District school board candidates about their views on transparency — particularly the candidates’ views on the district charging more than $1,100 for two sets of public information requests.
Three Killeen school board seats — Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3 — are up for grabs in the May 7 Killeen ISD school board election.
The Herald asked the candidates, and current KISD board members, their opinions on the requested documents’ release and the district’s recent charges. Read more about the Herald’s records requests here: https://bit.ly/3L1qsV3.
A request for KISD investigator Chuck Kelley’s internal reports is awaiting a final decision by Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office as to whether $429 is a reasonable charge for the public documents.
The Herald’s latest public document request was initially for a decade of legal invoices, but the district said it could only provide invoices for 2016 onward for a charge of $681.44 — a charge the Herald also plans to contest with the Attorney General.
The following are the candidates’ replies.
PLACE 1
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, is running against Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights, for longtime board member Shelley Wells’ Place 1 seat she’s held since 2007. Wells is not running for reelection. Adams is a retired educator and former principal and Dreher is an orthopedic surgeon.
Brenda Adams
In response to the Herald’s questions, Adams issued the following statement Wednesday. She did not answer the questions individually.
“Yes, KISD should release requested documents as mandated in the Public Information Act, Chapter 552 and KISD Policy GBAA Legal. These policies state specific timelines, address production charges and outlines the role of the attorney general. KISD is awaiting the attorney general’s responses to confidentiality of documents and cost expectations.
“Taxpayers have a right to know the content of these documents. Why would they not release the documents? Public perception is everything especially when KISD states it’s being transparent in resolving miscommunication.
“If elected, I’m that voice of urgency to get this resolved quickly with consistency and integrity.”
Gerald Dreher
1. Should Killeen ISD publicly release Chuck Kelley’s reports and the district’s legal invoices? Why or why not?
“KISD has a reputation for poor transparency. To the extent that it is legally possible, releasing reports of legal invoices will enhance confidence in KISD’s responsiveness to the public with regard to transparency. KISD has great scholastic programs, and my children participated in them. However, I have never heard of anyone moving to the Ft Hood/Killeen area saying that they wanted their kids in KISD for the schools.”
2. Do you think more than $1,100 is a reasonable charge for KDH’s two public information requests?
“KISD employees are taxpayer funded. Unless their duties are already so extensive and time consuming that the communication office employees need overtime to fulfill requests for information, I see no reason for separate billing for the district’s employees’ time. If the district employees need overtime to fulfill such requests, a time audit would appear to be indicated to ensure appropriate use of taxpayer funding. The district should not be making money on information requests. Moreover, the relationship between the local newspaper and district administration should be a treasured and amicable one. I want the local newspaper to publish positive information about students and staff as well as negative.”
3. Do you feel taxpayers have the right to see these documents?
“Parents and taxpayers want to know where their hard-earned tax money is going. The taxpayers of the district passed a tremendous school building bond a few years ago demonstrating their confidence in the board and district administration. It is imperative that this confidence be reciprocated by being as transparent as possible. I want to ensure that all our students have their mental health needs addressed especially coming out of the pandemic. Having been deployed several times myself, I especially understand the needs of military families and the stress deployments place on military children.”
4. Do you think the district should be more forthcoming with public information? Why or why not?
“Keeping the public informed will engender confidence in the district. I favor public revelation of as much information as possible to include administrator salaries and job descriptions. I also want as much information released as possible to include reports on annual school score progress and staff turnover. If elected to the board of trustees, I will seek advice and ask the questions needed to establish policy responsive to parents and taxpayers.”
5. If elected, would you direct KISD administration to be more forthcoming with public information requests?
“If elected, I will support efforts to ensure that the KISD administration is as forthcoming as legally possible. Taxpayers want assurances that their money is well-spent; parents want to know that their children can receive a stimulating and challenging education in a safe environment which best prepares them for their endeavors after graduation. I no longer have children in the district, but I want our youth prepared to make positive contributions to our society.”
PLACE 2
Incumbent Vice President Susan Jones, of Belton, is running against David Jones, of Harker Heights, for her Place 2 seat. Susan Jones is a mortgage loan officer manager, according to her filing application, and David Jones is listed as a pastor. Susan Jones was first elected to the KISD Board of Trustees in May 2011 and is currently serving her fourth term.
David Jones
1. Should Killeen ISD publicly release Chuck Kelley’s reports and the district’s legal invoices? Why or why not? Read more here: https://bit.ly/37o1yAa.
“It is hard to understand why the law is hard to follow. Public records should be available to all.”
2. Do you think more than $1,100 is a reasonable charge for KDH’s two public information requests?
“There should be a fee because it takes time to research and pull files.”
3. Do you feel taxpayers have the right to see these documents?
“Since we are talking about taxpayers and public records then the answer should be yes.”
4. Do you think the district should be more forthcoming with public information? Why or why not?
“The term public is the key. records should be viewed by everyone.”
5. If elected, would you direct KISD administration to be more forthcoming with public information requests?
“If there is a consensus of the board then yes.”
Susan Jones
In response to the Herald’s questions last week incumbent Vice President Susan Jones said the following Wednesday:
“I am traveling and the district is closed.”
Place 3
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, is up against Oliver Mintz, also of Killeen, for longtime board member Corbett Lawler’s Place 3 seat. Lawler is not running for reelection
Barr listed her occupation as “operations” on her school board filing application. According to her LinkedIn account, Barr is currently the Vice President of Administration and Finance at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Mintz, according to his candidate application, is listed as an attorney and consultant.
Lenna Barr
1. Should Killeen ISD publicly release Chuck Kelley’s reports and the district’s legal invoices? Why or why not? Read more here: https://bit.ly/37o1yAa.
“Transparency is an important part of accountability, so yes KISD should comply with all public information requests. It appears that the district is working to comply, but the nature of Mr. Kelley’s role in Investigations and School Safety does make KDH’s request for all reports during his time at the district complicated. His reports would contain sensitive personal information on staff and students, and possible security weaknesses. That is all information that should be protected to a certain extent, which is why the Attorney General allowed some redaction.”
2. Do you think more than $1,100 is a reasonable charge for KDH’s two public information requests?
“I understand that records are expensive, but it takes time and resources to accumulate them. I worked in healthcare for 13 years, and we had a designated records retention employee and policy. Anytime we received a request for records it cost money. So yes, KISD should charge for producing records, because otherwise, we as taxpayers are paying for KDH’s investigation. It’s my understanding that KISD is charging within the amount allowed by the Secretary of State.”
3. Do you feel taxpayers have the right to see these documents?
“‘These’ is such a broad term and the nature of Mr. Kelley’s role makes this a complicated situation. Yes, taxpayers should have the right to request information. However, there are situations where sharing information could be harmful to students or decrease the willingness of people to call into the tip line which is supposed to remain anonymous. There are also situations where information sharing could create legitimate security risks. I believe this is why the district requested an opinion from the Attorney General’s office.”
4. Do you think the district should be more forthcoming with public information? Why or why not?
“It’s my understanding that the district complies with media requests all the time often at no cost. I suppose I would need more details about what was requested and not provided.”
5. If elected, would you direct KISD administration to be more forthcoming with public information requests?
“If elected I would work with the Superintendent to continue the pursuit of transparency while being good stewards of taxpayer money, protecting personal confidential information and most of all protecting our students right to a safe, vibrant, and equitable environment to learn. Learning being the number one priority.”
Oliver Mintz
1. Should Killeen ISD publicly release Chuck Kelley’s reports and the district’s legal invoices? Why or why not? Read more here: https://bit.ly/37o1yAa.
“Yes, while allowing for legal redactions. KISD already has a tarnished image of transparency and fighting this records request furthers that public perception. Investigations into malfeasance by public servants is of public interest and should be released fully and in accordance with law. Feeble attempts to impose legal hurdles to release only prolong the inevitable and create more bad press for KISD. Release of the invoices is essential because it demonstrates how taxpayer money is spent and gives insight into how leadership handles matters in controversy; both things that the public has an absolute right to know.”
2. Do you think more than $1,100 is a reasonable charge for KDH’s two public information requests?
“The cost is not the real issue, it’s a distraction. The REAL issue is the failing relationship between KISD and the KDH, and petty arguments that only boost egos and sell papers. This hurts KISD students, and anyone who cares about KISD students. Does KISD charge this rate to everyone? I’ve made such requests and never received a bill. With a budget of $50 million this cost is insignificant, compared to the weeks of bad press it will generate. Wonder why we have a shortage of teachers and military families are not coming to KISD? Here’s part of your answer.”
3. Do you feel taxpayers have the right to see these documents?
“Yes, while allowing for legal redactions. There is a broad public perception that things are done in darkness within the highest levels of district administration; and truthfully, recent public events involving senior district leadership has only furthered this perception. Releasing these documents, without nonsensical obstructions to the process, will help to rebuild trust with the community, give the public access to what they are entitled to, and allow the KDH to exercise their First Amendment rights to a free press.”
4. Do you think the district should be more forthcoming with public information? Why or why not?
“Absolutely. This petty bickering between the KDH and KISD needs to cease. KISD has an affirmative legal duty to release this information. Similarly, the KDH has a legal and ethical obligation to report fairly. Both parties must maintain sight of the bigger picture—the betterment of our students and our community. If KISD values our students over egos and hurt feelings, the Superintendent should take immediate steps to ensure a stronger partnership with our community’s leading news outlet. Similarly, KDH should work to present both sides of stories and events that affect KISD. Put students first. Speak the truth.”
5. If elected, would you direct KISD administration to be more forthcoming with public information requests?
“Yes. I would demand that a) the Superintendent review the Board policy, b) take concrete steps to develop a better working relationship with the KDH, and c) cease the policy of not releasing stories to the KDH. We need to make decisions that put students first. We need to be better partners. Our community rightfully expects that of KISD. Years ago I read the famous quote ‘I never argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel.’ KISD seems oblivious to this age-old wisdom. Perhaps, they should revisit it.”
CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS
On Tuesday, the Herald requested all seven current KISD school board members to answer four questions about transparency, the Herald’s requests and the public’s right to documents. Three of the seven board members responded. Board President JoAnn Purser and board members Marvin Rainwater, Corbett Lawler, Shelley Wells did not respond by deadline Friday.
Susan Jones
In response to the Herald’s request incumbent Vice President Susan Jones said the following Tuesday:
“I am traveling and may not be able to meet your deadline.”
Corbett Lawler
Did not respond by Friday’s deadline.
Cullen Mills
In response to the Herald’s questions, Cullen Mills issued the following statement:
“Per the Attorney General’s ruling, Killeen ISD should release the requested reports and invoices. KISD should also be afforded the time and resources to properly redact the reports. This is a time consuming task given that KDH requested all reports over a four year period and invoices spanning ten years. Given the breadth of work, I do not think $1,100 is an unreasonable figure. Perhaps if the information request were more pointed, the scope of work and its associated fee would be far less. I absolutely believe that taxpayers and the public at large should have the right to these documents, although I find the request somewhat odd given its lack of focus. Keeping in mind the balance of providing the requested information while safeguarding sensitive information, I do believe KISD is being as forthcoming as possible in this particular case.”
JoAnn Purser
Did not respond by Friday’s deadline.
Marvin Rainwater
Did not respond by Friday’s deadline.
Shelley Wells
Did not respond by Friday’s deadline.
Brett Williams
1. Should Killeen ISD publicly release Chuck Kelley’s reports and the district’s legal invoices? Why or why not?
“Without knowing what is contained in the reports, it is hard for me to provide a response that reflects my true feelings on whether the information should be released. I would not be reluctant to share how we spend public funds.”
2. Do you think more than $1,100 is a reasonable charge for KDH’s two public information requests?
“I would want us to be fair and consistent in how we assess fees for public information requests.”
3. Do you feel taxpayers have the right to see these documents?
“Again, without me knowing what is contained in the documents, I am not comfortable stating whether I think the information should be released.”
4. Do you think the district should be more forthcoming with public information? Why or why not?
“A big part of trust in any level of government lies with providing access and insight. It is more than simply providing information. Ensuring there is a true understanding of the information is equally important.”
