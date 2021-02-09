The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to extend Superintendent John Craft’s contract.
The board deliberated in closed session behind closed doors for an hour and 20 minutes, before returning to vote on the action item.
Board member Corbett Lawler motioned to renew the superintendent’s contract at the same pay rate — $310,000 a year — for one year. The superintendent’s 2020 contract states he is currently employed in the position through June 30, 2024. The one-year extension, approved by the board Tuesday evening, extends his contract through 2025.
Lawler said any decision about a future pay raise for the superintendent would be considered at a time when the district reviews KISD employees’ pay raises.
Board member Marvin Rainwater seconded Lawler’s motion. The action item passed 7-0.
“Thank you very much, Dr. Craft, for your service,” Board President JoAnn Purser said. “We very much appreciate what you do for us.”
Killeen Educators Association president Rick Beaule said the decision was an “appropriate” one.
“Given that district employees are working without a raise this year, it is an appropriate decision for the board to make,” Beaule said. “We look forward to participating in the coming discussions about educator compensation.”
