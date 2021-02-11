Killeen ISD employees are now eligible to receive additional unpaid COVID-19 leave if they need to take time off due to day care closures brought on by the pandemic, after the board unanimously approved the resolution Tuesday.
“This piggy backs off of the previous resolution to extend federal COVID leave and to also extend FMLA,” Superintendent John Craft said Tuesday.
A resolution passed during the Jan. 26 KISD board meeting approved 10 paid sick days for COVID-19 afflicted employees.
“The prior resolution was 10 paid sick days for COVID related reasons and this would be up to 10 additional weeks for child care purposes which matches the federal law the FFCRA (Families First Coronavirus Response Act), which both of these were based on,” KISD Chief Human Resources Officer Jessica Neyman said. “This extends what we were doing prior to Dec. 31.”
Neyman explained a “laundry list” of other options KISD employees may seek if they are need of additional time off during the pandemic.
“I know there’s been a lot of focus on COVID leave, but I just want to remind everyone that we feel really confident that we have other leaves in place, in addition, as a safety net for employees who are most significantly impacted by COVID,” she said.
“We, of course, annually, have both state and local leave that’s front-loaded to employees every July 1,” Neyman told the board. “We also have family medical leave, which is three months of leave; we have temporary disability leave, which is six months of leave; and then we have catastrophic leave, which is part of our employee sick leave pool and it’s up to 30 paid leave days. I know that’s gotten lost in the shuffle in the discussion of COVID leave, so I wanted to have that as a friendly reminder.”
The Killeen ISD school board voted 7-0 Tuesday to extend the COVID leave that previously expired with the federal law on Dec. 31.
“Employees who did not previously use all 10 weeks of Expanded Family Medical Leave for child care needs through the FFCRA in 2020 may apply for this extended leave from now until June 30, 2021 by requesting an application through Human Resources. This extended leave is retroactive to January 1, 2021, therefore any employee who was previously absent for this qualifying child care reasons is encouraged to apply,” the district said in a statement Tuesday.
KISD employees may call Human Resources at 254-336-0045, or email LeavesHR@killeenisd.org, to request an application.
