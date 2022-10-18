The Killeen school board reviewed ways to provide additional help for at-risk students Tuesday.
During a daytime board workshop meeting Tuesday, Christianne Shinn, the Killeen Independent School District’s director of federal and state special programs, presented proposed board policy changes to the board’s local criteria that would expand the number of students who could receive additional educational help under the state’s compensatory education program.
“One of the things I struggle with with state (compensatory education), is that we serve them after they fail,” Shinn said Tuesday.
By expanding local criteria, Shinn said her hope is that the district would be able to help students before it’s too late.
“So we’re catching kids on the cusp of failing, not when they’re already falling down the slope,” she said.
There are 15 state-approved criteria under the Texas education Code by which a student may be identified as “at risk” and therefore eligible to receive additional help.
The following are the state’s at-risk criteria:
- Retention (not kindergarten)
- Failed two or more subject areas (7th-12th)
- STAAR/EOC failure
- Unsatisfactory performance on a readiness instrument (PK-3rd)
- Pregnant or a parent
- Alternative education placement in accordance with TEC 37.006
- Expelled in accordance with TEC 37.007
- Currently on parole, probation, deferred prosecution or other conditional release
- Previously dropped out of school
- Emergent bilingual students
- In the custody of, or has been referred to, the Department of Family and Protective Services
- Homeless
- Resides/resided in residential placement facility
- Incarceration (student or parent)
- Enrolled in a dropout recovery school
The goal of the state’s compensatory education program, Shinn said, is to improve at-risk students’ performance on the STAAR and increase their likelihood of graduating high school.
Shinn’s proposal would expand the district’s local at-risk criteria to include students in discretionary Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) placements as well as students who are struggling academically, behaviorally, or who have extenuating circumstances as identified and documented by the appropriate campus committee.
“This would not allow us more money but it’d allow us to spend the money more effectively,” Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley clarified Tuesday.
No vote was taken Tuesday as the presentation was for information only. The board is expected to vote on the proposal at the upcoming Oct. 25 meeting.
(1) comment
“This would not allow us more money but it’d allow us to spend the money more effectively,”..... If the money is not being spent effectively now, has does putting more children in an "at risk" category improve KISD's decision making effectiveness? In short, it does not. It does however allow the administration to deflect deeper issues within their administration, planning, and strategic approach by pointing to a growing "at risk" population.
