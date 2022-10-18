At risk

The Killeen ISD school board reviewed proposed changes to the district's at risk criteria during a workshop meeting Tuesday. The proposal would allow more students to receive additional services under the state's compensatory education program, officials say.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

The Killeen school board reviewed ways to provide additional help for at-risk students Tuesday.

During a daytime board workshop meeting Tuesday, Christianne Shinn, the Killeen Independent School District’s director of federal and state special programs, presented proposed board policy changes to the board’s local criteria that would expand the number of students who could receive additional educational help under the state’s compensatory education program.

SunDevil6

“This would not allow us more money but it’d allow us to spend the money more effectively,”..... If the money is not being spent effectively now, has does putting more children in an "at risk" category improve KISD's decision making effectiveness? In short, it does not. It does however allow the administration to deflect deeper issues within their administration, planning, and strategic approach by pointing to a growing "at risk" population.

