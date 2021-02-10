The Killeen Independent School District school board was presented Tuesday evening with a proposal which may lead to nearly “year-round school” for some students.
“We’re quickly approaching year-round school,” Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said.
The proposed “Additional Days School Year” calendar — a Texas Education Agency initiative made possible by the passage of House Bill 3 by the Texas Legislature in 2019 offers additional half-day funding for school districts that opt to lengthen the school year at any of their elementary schools — would add 19 days to the regular school year calendar.
“Now, in full disclosure, this has some wrinkles,” Craft told the board Tuesday. “There are some budgetary implications and just some things we really need to think through.”
Under the proposed calendar, at a select number of pilot elementary school campuses, teachers and staff would start back to school on July 19 with students' start date of Aug. 3, an early start of nine days before the rest of the district would start back on the 16th. Students and teachers at those select campuses would have the ability to continue through June 30.
“So, if I’m a teacher, and if I chose to do the pilot program at my campus, and let’s say I choose to do it all, I would start July 19 and teach all the way to June,” KISD Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services David Manley said. “So, I would have two weeks off, and then I’d start again.”
If adopted by the school board, the proposed calendar would not take effect until the 2021-2022 school year. Officials did not name any schools that could be selected for the revised calender.
The additional school days would be an option, not mandatory, for teachers and students at the yet-to-be-selected pilot campuses.
“Teachers would have the right of refusal,” Manley said.
The optional nature of the additional schooling is what may cause funding issues due to a potential loss of overall state funding for average daily attendance.
“Depending on how many students participate, it could result in a loss of funding,” Craft said. “It’s not one-for-one. It’ll have to be supplemented with general funds and committed by the district.”
Using Killeen Elementary School as an example, Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley said the program would cost the district $400,000 if 250 students attended.
The program was pitched as a way to possibly close some learning gaps brought on by the pandemic, but some school board members worried about the impact additional schooling would have on the teachers and staff.
“It just doesn’t look like it would be healthy for the teachers,” Board Secretary Brett Williams said. “I know they (the students) need to catch up, but I’m going on the heels of what the teachers are dealing with right now, and that would be concern number one.”
Board President JoAnn Purser pitched making the program mandatory for all elementary and middle school campuses.
“If we are sliding, and we know all of our children are suffering at this point, why don’t we just make it mandatory for every elementary school student, or every middle school student, to help catch them back up,” Purser asked. Craft responded that not only is that not feasible, but he is unsure whether teachers or students will voluntarily sign up for such a plan.
No action was taken on the proposed calendar. Williams asked for the item to be placed on an upcoming school board agenda for further review.
Read more about the Additional Days School Year calendar here: https://bit.ly/3aQwjfn.
The school board approved the regular 2021-2022 academic calendar during the meeting Tuesday. KISD students will return to school after summer break on Aug. 16, 2021.
“Numerous parents, community members and KISD employees developed an academic calendar that would best suit the needs of students, parents and staff,” the district said in a statement Tuesday.
Teachers will return on Aug. 3 for professional development. Christmas break will be Dec. 17 through Jan. 4. Students will return from winter break on Jan. 5.
Spring break will be Mar. 14-18, 2022. The last day of school will be on May 26, 2022.
View the 2021-2022 Calendar here: https://www.killeenisd.org/WebData/DocumentViewer/22_KISDCalendar.pdf
