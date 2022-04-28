The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees named three new facilities this week after a retired state representative, a pair of local donors, and the first Black person to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.
Three 7-0 unanimous votes decided the names of three district facilities at the Tuesday night meeting.
Killeen ISD’s newest athletic stadium, scheduled to open in August behind Chaparral High School, will be called the Joseph L. Searles III Stadium, named after a notable Killeen High School class of 1959 alumni who went on to play for the New York Giants and hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.
“I do think he is certainly somebody our students can look up to and our leaders can look up to,” KISD board Vice President Susan Jones said about Searles during the school board meeting Tuesday. “I don’t think he was handed anything, he had to work for everything he got.”
Searles died July 26, 2021 at the age of 79.
School board Secretary Brett Williams suggested the board name a building after fellow board member Corbett Lawler, who will be retiring from the school board after the upcoming May 7 election.
“I’m a big believer of giving flowers while they’re present,” Williams said of his nomination of Lawler.
Board member Shelley Wells, who will also retire from the board in May, suggested the board name the district’s 15th middle school after former KISD board member, Killeen Chamber of Commerce leader, and state Rep. Jimmie Don Aycock, a Republican who represented the Killeen area in the Texas House from 2005 to 2015.
“He spent his entire life serving this community and giving back to this community,” Wells said of Aycock, a longtime Killeen veterinarian.
The district’s newest middle school No. 15, to open in the fall of 2024 behind Chaparral High School, will be named Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School after the board’s approval Tuesday night. The newest middle school campus will house the district’s third STEM program.
Former Nolan Middle School, which served as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site during the height of the pandemic, was renamed the Franklin & Emily Pratt Learning and Leadership Center. The Pratts are longtime KISD scholarship donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.