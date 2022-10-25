Economically disadvantaged students are having a harder time catching up to pre-pandemic academic goals than their non-economically disadvantaged peers, according to data presented to the Killeen school board Tuesday night.
David Osman, of Austin-based Gibson Consulting, Killeen ISD’s contracted auditor, presented an overview of his company’s learning recovery audit to the Killeen ISD board.
Osman’s data showed students who were not on the district’s free or reduced lunch program outpaced the performance of their pre-pandemic peers.
“The pandemic was not detrimental to their growth,” Osman said in comparison to students who are socio-economically disadvantaged and have tested behind their pre-pandemic peers.
To speed up the learning loss recovery process, the Gibson associate said the district could provide struggling students with additional resources or services.
“I don’t think it’s destiny that these kids will be behind,” Osman said.
The main findings of the Gibson audit presented Tuesday showed KISD students are generally doing better in reading than their pre-pandemic peers, but many of those same students are struggling to bridge learning gaps in math.
However, Osman said the district’s math performance fits in line with recently released national data which show students nationwide are behind in math for both 2021 and 2022 school years.
The Gibson Consulting audit, Osman said, found little difference among ethnic groups when comparing learning loss among KISD students, but as KISD board president Brett Williams pointed out Tuesday night, students from socio-economically disadvantaged households did not fare as well as their peers.
“That socioeconomic piece is huge,” Williams said.
The board president said Gibson’s findings regarding the district’s largely socio-economically disadvantaged student population could be used to help guide how the board and the administration allocate resources to better help “those who need help the most.”
Students who are not economically disadvantaged were less likely to be impacted by pandemic-related learning loss than Killeen ISD students who are considered economically disadvantaged, Osman confirmed Tuesday.
Special education students, Osman said, are behind comparable pre-pandemic peers in both math and reading.
