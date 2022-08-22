Board

Killeen Independent School District school board. 

 Courtesy | Killeen ISD

Editor's Note

This article was updated to include a correction regarding Tad Dorroh's $15 million to $25 million estimate.

The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees recently discussed the need for cyber security insurance to include ransom coverage in case of an attack.

During the board’s Aug. 9 meeting, Killeen ISD Deputy Superintendent, and acting Chief Financial Officer, Megan Bradley provided the board with an overview of the district’s insurance premiums — including an annual increase of 163% in the cost of cyber security insurance.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.