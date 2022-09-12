Board

Killeen Independent School District school board. 

 Courtesy | Killeen ISD

The Killeen Independent School District will feature a presentation on special education during the school board meeting Tuesday.

In August, Killeen ISD notified parents at 15 schools that their special education students would not receive speech therapy services until the district hires new therapists.

KISD Jan Peronto

Killeen Independent School District Executive Director of Special Education Jan Peronto.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

(1) comment

Guppie5

This article was so close to reporting accurate and unbiased information. I was almost impressed. As usual, KDH got it wrong. KISD has reported numerous times that the district's special education population reported ranging from 10+% to 12+%. Although a natural increase in the student population is likely to occur, let's not blame it on a cap that KISD didn't conform to. Perhaps in some other districts in Texas, but not in KISD. Do better KDH. You were almost there on reporting without bias.

Report Add Reply

