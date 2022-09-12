The Killeen Independent School District will feature a presentation on special education during the school board meeting Tuesday.
In August, Killeen ISD notified parents at 15 schools that their special education students would not receive speech therapy services until the district hires new therapists.
KISD’s Special Education Executive Director Janice Peronto will provide an overview of the department Tuesday.
The number of KISD students receiving special education services increased in the years following the removal of the state’s 8.5% cap on special education student enrollment.
Other items to be discussed Tuesday:
- KISD board single-member districts consultation
- Ballistic shields for KISD police department
- ASPIRE program overview
- TEA teacher certification waivers
- Lone Star Investment Pool authorized representative
- Designation of authorized signers of KISD financial documents
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the board room of KISD’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
(1) comment
This article was so close to reporting accurate and unbiased information. I was almost impressed. As usual, KDH got it wrong. KISD has reported numerous times that the district's special education population reported ranging from 10+% to 12+%. Although a natural increase in the student population is likely to occur, let's not blame it on a cap that KISD didn't conform to. Perhaps in some other districts in Texas, but not in KISD. Do better KDH. You were almost there on reporting without bias.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.