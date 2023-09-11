The Killeen ISD School Baord with meet again Tuesday night to discuss and vote on various items.
The Killeen ISD School Baord with meet again Tuesday night to discuss and vote on various items.
Board members will go into closed session to discuss adding single-member district seats to the board, according to the meeting agenda.
The board will also take action on multiple items including purchasing 12 activity buses and four special education buses, contracting a security service to provide armed security guards at local schools in accordance with House Bill 3 (HB3), and decide if the district should join a Lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency.
KISD officials said the district does not have enough personnel to fully comply with HB3 — a state law requiring an armed guard at each campus — and has put in a request of goodwill to the state in efforts to find a resolution.
Also during the meeting, board members will decide if the district should add its name to a list of other school districts in a lawsuit against TEA in efforts to prevent the institution from releasing A-F grades for school campuses across the state.
The board meeting will be held 6 p.m. at the Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
