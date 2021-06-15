The Killeen Independent School District’s future construction plans will be up for discussion at two public meetings scheduled to be held tonight.
Killeen ISD board of trustees will hold a monthly workshop meeting at 9 a.m. this evening at the district’s administration building followed by a 5 p.m. joint workshop with the Killeen city council at City Hall.
Ten potential construction projects estimated to cost a tentative total of $631.7 million are up for discussion and review Tuesday as part of the district’s long-range strategic facilities plan update, according to the published KISD workshop agenda. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3gpddRC.
Later on at City Hall, the KISD school board and Killeen city council will discuss the district’s facilities plans along with land acquisition plans for future school sites.
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s school board workshop meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2ToaZbL. To view the agenda for the district’s joint workshop meeting with the Killeen city council visit https://bit.ly/3wu8p2M.
The workshop meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
The joint workshop meeting with city council will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall located at 101 N. College Street.
Killeen ISD school board meeting to find more ways to waste taxpayer money and take land for more government indoctrination centers paid for by taxpayers.
