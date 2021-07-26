The Killeen Independent School District school board will meet Tuesday for the first time since June.
The seven-member board has a jam-packed 22-item agenda to tackle.
The board will review and discuss the Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion, a project overview for middle school #15, the possible expansion of the district’s school behavioral health centers, and the renewal of multiple agreements with local KISD partners.
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2TEC7nC.
The board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
It will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
