The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will meet Tuesday to review the district’s “Return to Learning” plan for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
KISD Superintendent John Craft is expected to update the board on changes to the district’s public health guide, as well as answer frequently asked back-to-school questions for the 2021-2022 school year.
“This will also provide an opportunity to discuss some of the foreseeable challenges, as well as requirements and mandates regarding face masks, COVID-19 positive case reporting, contact tracing and other pertinent information related to safely reopening classes this fall semester,” the district’s agenda states.
The district will offer only in-person learning this year — a departure from the combination of virtual and in-person learning platforms offered during the 2020-2021 school year.
“The unavailability of funding and constraints under the Texas Education Agency” led to the district’s inability to offer a virtual learning platform for the 2021-2022 school year, according to the district.
Other items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
Proposed high school rezoning for the 2022-2023 school year
- KISD hiring update
- Fiscal year 2022 proposed budget
- Fiscal year 2022 accelerated instruction budget
- Budget public hearings
- Middle school #15
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2X3MxhM.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. It will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
