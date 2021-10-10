The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will vote Tuesday on a rezoning plan which will affect approximately 2,500 high school students.
The vote comes after the district held five rezoning public hearings at area high school campuses in September.
The new attendance zones, if approved by the school board, will take effect with the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
The proposal, according to the district, will help provide relief to the district’s currently overcrowded high schools while also populating the district’s newest campus, Chaparral High School, in advance of its grand opening in 2022.
Here’s a breakdown of the district’s proposed school zone changes:
482 Harker Heights High School (HHHS) students from zones 241-242, 264-266 and 271 would be rezoned for Chaparral High School (CHS).
699 Ellison High School (EHS) students from zones 222, 236, 262-263, 317, 374, 377, 380-382, 384 and 386-390 would be rezoned for CHS.
143 Killeen High School (KHS) students from zones 152 and 180 will move to HHHS.
303 HHHS students from zones 124-130 and 140-142 will move to KHS.
219 KHS students from zones 464-472 will be rezoned to Shoemaker High School (SHS).
348 SHS students from zones 318-332, 334-338 and 340 will be rezoned to EHS.
71 SHS students from school zone 391 will be moved to CHS.
198 EHS students from zones 372, 383 and 385 will be moved to CHS.
96 EHS students from school zone 373 will move to CHS.
The school district is scheduled to present a final rezoning proposal to the school board on Tuesday.
For more information on the district’s rezoning plans, or to view attendance zone maps, visit https://killeenisd.org/attendance_zones.
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3ajaMvQ.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the KISD administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. It will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
